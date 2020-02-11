Read What Critics Had to Say About New Musical Darling Grenadine

Read What Critics Had to Say About New Musical Darling Grenadine
By Playbill Staff
Feb 11, 2020
Daniel Zaitchik's musical opened Off-Broadway as part of Roundabout Theatre Company's Underground programming February 10.
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Joan Marcus

Roundabout Theatre Company opened the Off-Broadway premiere of new musical Darling Grenadine as part of its Underground programming February 10. Written by Daniel Zaitchik, the bittersweet Manhattan story follows charismatic songwriter Harry and his relationships with Louise, his brother Paul, and his beloved dog.

Darling Grenadine began January 16 in the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, where it is scheduled to run through March 15.

READ: Why Roundabout Theatre Company Develops New Playwrights—Not Just New Plays

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, the show stars Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Harry and Louise, respectively, along with Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

See what critics had to say below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin)

New York Theatre Guide (Joe Dziemianowicz

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Inside Darling Grenadine's Opening Night Off-Broadway

5 PHOTOS
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Mike Nappi, Aury Krebs, Emily Walton, Adam Kantor, Matt Dallal, and Jay Armstrong Johnson_HR.jpg
Mike Nappi, Aury Krebs, Emily Walton, Adam Kantor, Matt Dallal, and Jay Armstrong Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Matt Dallal, Mike Nappi, Adam Kantor, and Jay Armstrong Johnson_HR.jpg
Matt Dallal, Mike Nappi, Adam Kantor, and Jay Armstrong Johnson Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Daniel Zaitchik and Michael Berresse_HR.jpg
Daniel Zaitchik and Michael Berresse Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Daniel Zaitchik, Lexi Bodick, Matt Moisey, David Gardos, and Nick Anton_HR.jpg
Daniel Zaitchik, Lexi Bodick, Matt Moisey, David Gardos, and Nick Anton Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darling Grenadine_Roundabout Theatre Company_Off-Broadway_Opening Night_2020_Full Company_HR.jpg
Full Company Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier in 2019.

The creative team for Darling Grenadine at Roundabout includes set designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer Edward T Morris, music director David Gardos, orchestrator Matthew Moisey, and animal trainer William Berloni.

