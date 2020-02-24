Read What Critics Had to Say About the Off-Broadway Premiere of Cambodian Rock Band

The Verdict   Read What Critics Had to Say About the Off-Broadway Premiere of Cambodian Rock Band
By Mark Peikert
Feb 24, 2020
 
Lauren Yee's intimate rock epic, seen around the country and now premiering in New York, is directed by Chay Yew.
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, Jane Lui, Abraham Kim, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus

After multiple productions around the country, Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band opened Off-Broadway February 24 at the Pershing Square SIgnature Center. The new play with music, directed by Chay Yew, features songs by the band Dengue Fever and finds a Khmer Rouge survivor (Joe Ngo) returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter (Courtney Reed) prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals.

Read what critics had to say about the Off-Broadway premiere below.

Cititour (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo) (Michael Sommers)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Rounding out the cast are Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

READ: How a Dengue Fever Concert Led to This Deeply Personal Play About Survival and the Rocker’s Spirit

The creative team for the Signature production includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Luke Norby, and music supervisor Matt MacNelly. Fight direction is by Unkle Dave’s Fight-House with casting by Caparelliotis Casting. Charles M. Turner III is the show's production stage manager.

Cambodian Rock Band has had productions at La Jolla, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens in Chicago, and South Coast Rep. The play began previews Off-Broadway February 4 and continues its extended run through March 14.

The Signature production launches Steinberg Award–winning playwright Yee’s Residency 5 at the Off-Broadway theatre.

Production Photos: Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

Production Photos: Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

16 PHOTOS
Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Abraham Kim in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, and Abraham Kim in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Courtney Reed and Moses Villarama in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Courtney Reed and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Courtney Reed, Jane Lui, Abraham Kim, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Courtney Reed, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Joe Ngo and Francis Jue in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo and Francis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo and Francis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
Joe Ngo and Fracnis Jue in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo and Fracnis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Francis Jue, Jane Lui, Courtney Reed, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Joe Ngo, Abraham Kim, Courtney Reed, Francis Jue, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
in <i>Cambodian Rock Band</i>
Francis Jue in Cambodian Rock Band Joan Marcus
