Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

The performer and TV personality will play Roxie Hart.

Erika Jayne, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and 2007 dance hit “Roller Coaster” fame, will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She’ll begin performances January 6, 2020, at the Ambassador Theatre, playing a limited engagement through March 29.

Jayne is the latest star from the Real Housewives franchise to step into the long-running musical, following Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss and Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna (albeit five years before joining the series). New York City’s Luann de Lesseps was also recently rumored to be circling the role of Matron “Mama” Morton.

In addition to the Bravo series, Jayne's television oeuvre includes Dancing With the Stars, The Young and the Restless, and Lip Sync Battle. As an entrepreneur, she has collaborated with the brands TooFaced Cosmetics and ShoeDazzle.

Tony nominee and longtime Chicago favorite Charlotte d'Amboise currently plays Roxie in the Tony-winning revival, alongside Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

