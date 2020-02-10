3-Time Tony Nominee Rebecca Luker Reveals ALS Diagnosis

The Broadway star was most recently seen on the Great White Way in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home.

Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who was most recently on Broadway as Helen in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home, revealed February 9 via Twitter that she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) late last year.

Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS. I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support. My dear husband Danny has been an angel. I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts. — Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 9, 2020



Luker, who is married to fellow multiple Tony nominee Danny Burstein, made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, and was Tony-nominated for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Fun Home. Blessed with one of the richest sopranos of our time, the actor also frequently graces nightclubs and concert halls around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.

ALS is a motor neuron disease that usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70. As many as 30,000 Americans are believed to have the disease at any given time.

