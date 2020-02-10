3-Time Tony Nominee Rebecca Luker Reveals ALS Diagnosis

3-Time Tony Nominee Rebecca Luker Reveals ALS Diagnosis
By Andrew Gans
Feb 10, 2020
 
The Broadway star was most recently seen on the Great White Way in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home.
Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who was most recently on Broadway as Helen in the Tony-winning musical Fun Home, revealed February 9 via Twitter that she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) late last year.


Luker, who is married to fellow multiple Tony nominee Danny Burstein, made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, and was Tony-nominated for her performances in Show Boat, The Music Man, and Mary Poppins. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, Nine, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Fun Home. Blessed with one of the richest sopranos of our time, the actor also frequently graces nightclubs and concert halls around the world; she is also part of the family of artists who have performed on the Playbill Cruises.

ALS is a motor neuron disease that usually strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70. As many as 30,000 Americans are believed to have the disease at any given time.

