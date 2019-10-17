Red Bull Theater Unveils 2019–2020 Season

The lineup includes Jeffrey Hatcher's The Alchemist and readings of new plays by Anchuli Felicia King, Kate Hamill, and more.

Red Bull Theater has unveiled the details of its new season, including the world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's The Alchemist (reuniting the same team behind Red Bull's The Government Inspector), as well as the line-up of its Obie Award-winning Revelation Reading Series.

The first mainstage production at the Lucille Lortel Theatre will be The Alchemist, by Jeffrey Hatcher adapted from Ben Jonson, and directed by Jesse Berger. The new work will bring the greed and absurdity of Jonson’s Jacobean London to contemporary life, with a cast and design team to be announced. Performances will begin in May 2020.

The new season of Revelation Readings will kick off November 18 at the Lucille Lortel with James Shirley's The Traitor, directed by Nathan Winklestein, and will continue with Francis Beaumont and John Fletcher's Love Lies A-Bleeding, directed by Carl Cofield (December 16), Thomas Middleton's Women Beware Women, directed by Jose Zayas (January 27), Kate Hamill's The Scarlet Letter based on Hawthorne, directed by Sarna Lapine (February 10), Ana Caro's The Courage to Right a Woman's Wrongs, directed by Melia Bensussen (March 16), John Milton's Paradise Lost adapted by Michael Barakiva (April 6), Anchuli Felicia King's Keene, directed by Ethan McSweeny (May 18), and Lynn Rosen's The Claudias, directed by Meredith McDonough (June 15).

The 2019–2020 season will officially launch this month with a benefit performance of the musical Return to the Forbidden Planet. Gabriel Barre, who starred in the original New York production, will direct a cast featuring Steven Boyer, Robert Cuccioli, Kim Exum, Kevin R. Free, Mary Testa, Jo Lampert, Patrick Page, and Amy Spanger with cameo appearances by many more. The benefit will take place October 21 at the Peter Norton Symphony Space.