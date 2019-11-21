Reed Birney and Martha Plimpton Tapped For Indie Drama Mass

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Reed Birney and Martha Plimpton Tapped For Indie Drama Mass
By Emily Selleck
Nov 21, 2019
 
The two will star in the film from fellow Broadway alum and first-time feature director Fran Kranz.
Reed Birney
Reed Birney Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Reed Birney and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton have been tapped to star in Mass, an indie drama from first-time feature director Fran Kranz.

According to Deadline, the pair will play alongside Harry Potter alum Jason Isaacs and The Handmaid's Tale Emmy winner Ann Dowd in the film, which takes place in the aftermath of a violent tragedy that impacts the lives of two couples in different ways.

Hurricane Diane_NYTW_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Martha Plimpton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Birney was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his turn in Casa Valentina and emerged victorious in the same category two years later for his bow in The Humans.

Plimpton, last seen on Broadway in A Delicate Balance and recently in London's Sweat, earned Tony nominations for Pal Joey, Top Girls, and The Coast of Utopia, and earned an Emmy for her work on The Good Wife. Her vocal talents can be heard on the big screen this season in Frozen 2.

Kranz himself is a Broadway alum, having appeared in the most recent revivals of You Can't Take It With You and Death of a Salesman.

Production is currently underway.

First Pics of Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell and Sarah Steele in Roundabout's The Humans

First Pics of Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell and Sarah Steele in Roundabout's The Humans

Take a first look at Pulitzer Prize finalist Stephen Karam new comedy-drama The Humans. The play opened Off-Broadway at Roundabout's Theatre beginning Sept. 30, helmed by Wicked Tony winner Joe Mantello. The Manhattan-set play takes place during a family Thanksgiving dinner. 

5 PHOTOS
Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Cassie Beck, Sarah Steele and Arian Moayed
Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Cassie Beck, Sarah Steele and Arian Moayed Joan Marcus
Sarah Steele, Cassie Beck, Arian Moayed, Jayne Houdyshell and Reed Birney
Sarah Steele, Cassie Beck, Arian Moayed, Jayne Houdyshell and Reed Birney Joan Marcus
Cassie Beck, Arian Moayed, Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Lauren Klein and Sarah Steele
Cassie Beck, Arian Moayed, Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Lauren Klein and Sarah Steele Joan Marcus
Sarah Steele, Arian Moayed, Jayne Houdyshell and Lauren Klein in <i>The Humans</i>
Sarah Steele, Arian Moayed, Jayne Houdyshell and Lauren Klein Joan Marcus
Reed Birney and Sarah Steele
Reed Birney and Sarah Steele Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!