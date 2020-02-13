Register Now for the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Budgeting Panel

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Register Now for the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Budgeting Panel
By Olivia Clement
Feb 13, 2020
 
What Things Cost: Budgeting Your Off-Broadway Show will be held March 1.
Off-Broadway_graphic_HR

Registration is now open for the Off-Broadway Alliance's upcoming seminar on budgeting for an Off-Broadway production. Topics of discussion will include the ins and outs of budgeting for Off-Broadway plays and musicals of all sizes, and insights on where to spend and where to save.

The panel, moderated by Robert Driemeyer, will feature Lisa Dozier King (Be More Chill, A Letter to Harvey Milk), William Franzblau (Say Goodnight Gracie, David Mamet’s American Buffalo), and Evan Bernardin (Afterglow, We Are the Tigers).

Titled What Things Cost: Budgeting Your Off-Broadway Show, the event will be held March 1 at 11 AM at The Theater Center. Check-in and opportunities for networking will kick off at 10:30 AM.

Admission is $5. Click here to register.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!