Register Now for the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Budgeting Panel

What Things Cost: Budgeting Your Off-Broadway Show will be held March 1.

Registration is now open for the Off-Broadway Alliance's upcoming seminar on budgeting for an Off-Broadway production. Topics of discussion will include the ins and outs of budgeting for Off-Broadway plays and musicals of all sizes, and insights on where to spend and where to save.

The panel, moderated by Robert Driemeyer, will feature Lisa Dozier King (Be More Chill, A Letter to Harvey Milk), William Franzblau (Say Goodnight Gracie, David Mamet’s American Buffalo), and Evan Bernardin (Afterglow, We Are the Tigers).

Titled What Things Cost: Budgeting Your Off-Broadway Show, the event will be held March 1 at 11 AM at The Theater Center. Check-in and opportunities for networking will kick off at 10:30 AM.

Admission is $5. Click here to register.