Rema Webb, Mamie Parris, Mauricio Martinez, More Cast in Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Paper Mill Playhouse

By Andrew Gans
Dec 11, 2019
JoAnn M. Hunter directs and choreographs.
Rema Webb Marc J. Franklin

Casting is complete for the Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, which will begin performances January 30, 2020, prior to an official opening February 9 at the New Jersey venue.

With music by Lloyd Webber and written with Richard Curtis, the limited engagement will continue through March 1.

Mauricio Martinez Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) with music direction by Sam Davis (Prince of Broadway), the cast will feature Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Alyssa Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

The musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.

Unmasked will also have scenic and costume design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ed McCarthy, and sound design by Jon Weston. The production stage manager is Frank Lombardi. Max Quinlan will serve as associate director, and Liz Ramos will serve as associate choreographer. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Unmasked is a funny and heartwarming celebration of one of the greatest musical theater composers of all time,” stated director and choreographer Hunter. “In this musical revue audiences can expect to hear their favorite songs from some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most cherished works, along with the inspiration behind these timeless songs. Unmasked is the heart, mind and soul of this creative genius.”

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Iconic Images

Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Birthday in 15 Iconic Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who currently has 4 shows on Broadway, was born March 22, 1948.

15 PHOTOS
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber John Swannell
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
A scene from the original Broadway production of Jesus Christ Superstar Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita.
Bob Gunton and Patti LuPone in Evita
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
A scene from Cats on Broadway.
A scene from Cats on Broadway Martha Swope
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance.
Bernadette Peters in Song and Dance
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express.
Robert Torti and company in Starlight Express Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love.
Ann Crumb and Michael Ball in Aspects of Love Bob Marshak / Joan Marcus
Sunset_Boulevard_Broadway_1994_HR
Glenn Close and Andrew Lloyd Webber Craig Schwartz
