Renée Fleming to Make Directorial Debut in Washington National Opera’s 2020–2021 Season

Paulo Szot, Angel Blue, Janai Brugger, Ryan Speedo Green, Eric Owens, Elza van den Heever, and more will take the stage in the new lineup.

Opera star, Tony nominee, and Kennedy Center Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming will make her directorial debut with Mozart’s Così fan Tutte during Washington National Opera’s 2020–2021 season. The opera will take the stage beginning February 27, 2021, with Tony winner Paulo Szot (South Pacific) starring as Don Alfonso and Dalia Stasevska conducting.

Kicking off the season is Beethoven’s Fidelio, starting performances October 24 and featuring recent Metropolitan Opera star Elza van den Heever (Wozzeck) as Leonore/Fidelio. Eric Owens and Ryan Speedo Green, who both performed in Porgy and Bess at the Met this season, sing Don Fernando and Rocco, respectively. Helmed by WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello, the co-production with Indiana University is conducted by Robert Spano.

Beginning October 31 is John Adams’ Nixon in China, conducted by David Robertson and staged in conjunction with L.A. Philharmonic. Following that is Musorgsky’s Boris Godunov, starting February 20, directed by Zambello and conducted by Evan Rogister. Verdi’s Rigoletto will continue the season February 21, with Roberto Abbado conducting.

The season closes out with the Jo Davies staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, with Angel Blue and Janai Brugger sharing the role of Mimì. The pair were seen in the Met’s recent staging of Porgy and Bess as Bess and Clara, respectively. Evan Rogister will conduct.

Also on the roster are WNO’s Marian Anderson Award winner Will Liverman in recital November 30, and the American Opera Initiative's 20-minute operas presentation January 16.

For more information, visit Kennedy-Center.org .

