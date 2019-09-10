Reneé Rapp Is Mean Girls' New Regina George on Broadway Beginning September 10

The Jimmy Award winner returns to the show following a limited summer engagement earlier this year.

A year after winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (known as the Jimmy Awards), Reneé Rapp takes center stage on Broadway, leading the cast of Mean Girls as Regina George. The young performer succeeds Tony nominee Taylor Louderman in the role beginning September 10, having previously stepped in this summer for a limited engagement.

The North Carolina native made a splash in the New York theatre scene as a high schooler, impressing Jimmy Awards judges with her performance as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish and her belt-heavy rendition of Chaplin's "When It All Falls Down." Since then, she's also been at work on a debut solo album.

The current Broadway cast also includes Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, and Jennifer Simard as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George.

Other notable Jimmy Awards alumni currently on the New York stage include fellow 2018 winner Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony nominee Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Ryan McCartan (Wicked), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate), and Mean Girls' Selig.

