Renée Zellweger Wins Oscar for Judy Garland Biopic Judy

The 92nd annual Academy Awards also featured performances from Tony winners Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and—albeit briefly—Billy Porter.

Renée Zellweger won her second Oscar February 9, taking home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role trophy for her performance as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy.

The film, directed by Tony nominee Rupert Goold, focused on the showbiz stalwart's final years as she prepared for one final comeback in London; Zellweger sang several beloved numbers made famous by Garland throughout. Tom Edge penned the screenplay, based on Peter Quilter's End of the Rainbow (which played Broadway in 2012).

Zellweger had previously taken the stage to accept the Oscar in 2004 for Cold Mountain, and was additionally nominated for the movie musical Chicago and Bridget Jones's Diary.

While the 2020 winners' list did not contain as many Broadway veterans as recent years, several theatre favorites still took the stage to perform. Tony winner and Harriet Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo performed the Oscar-nominated "Stand Up," which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell; Idina Menzel sang Frozen 2's "Into the Unknown" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez with a host of Elsas from around the world (including fellow Wicked vet Willemijn Verkaik); Tony and Oscar winner Elton John sang "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman.

Additionally, Tony winner Billy Porter performed alongside Janelle Monáe in the ceremony's opening number, and Cats stars Rebel Wilson and James Corden appeared in full Jellicle regalia to present, aptly, Best Achievement in Visual Effects. The presentations and performances played out on a set designed by theatre artist Jason Sherwood, who recently earned an Emmy for his work on Fox's Rent.

South Korean thriller Parasite was the big winner of the night, taking home four awards including Best Picture; it is the first non-English film to take home the top honor.