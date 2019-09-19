Rent Plays Queens' Secret Theatre Beginning September 19

Off-Broadway News   Rent Plays Queens' Secret Theatre Beginning September 19
By Andrew Gans
Sep 19, 2019
 
The Pulitzer Prize-winning Jonathan Larson musical continues through October 6 in Long Island City.
Jonathan Larson’s Tony– and Pulitzer Prize–winning musical Rent plays The Secret Theatre in Long Island City September 19–October 6.

Lauren Elder directs a cast that includes Evan Maltby as Mark, Kurt Phelan as Roger, Alex Lugo as Mimi, Miriam Pultro as Maureen, Jade Litaker as Joanne, Jordan Ho as Angel, Kedrick Faulk as Collins, Saidu Sinlah as Benny, Kate Anderson-Song, Morgan Bartholick as Mark at select performances, Lisbeth Celis, Donavon Chambers, Kiara Davis, Chris Alexey Diaz, Darion Matthews, Rori Nogee, and Bryan Songy.

The Queens production also features music direction by Justin Baldridge, costume design by Antonio Consuegra, set design by Cesar Renero, and lighting design by Jonathan Cottle. The staging is produced by Richard Mazda, with Joe Reault as associate producer and Natalie Chernicoff as production stage manager.

Click here for ticket information.

