Rent Tony Nominee Adam Pascal Is Harold Hill in The Music Man Beginning October 18

Regional News   Rent Tony Nominee Adam Pascal Is Harold Hill in The Music Man Beginning October 18
By Andrew Gans
Oct 18, 2019
The Meredith Willson musical continues through October 27 in Thousand Oaks, California.
Adam Pascal in<i> The Music Man</i>
Adam Pascal in The Music Man Ed Krieger

Original Rent star Adam Pascal stars in 5-Star Theatricals’ production of The Music Man, which runs October 18–27 at the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California.

Larry Raben directs Meredith Willson’s Tony–winning musical, with choreography by Peggy Hickey (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and music direction by Brad Ellis.

Pascal is joined by Katharine McDonough as Marian, Trent Mills as Marcellus Washburn, Joshua Blond as Winthrop, Lisa Dyson as Mrs. Paroo, Savannah Fischer as Amaryllis, Dani Gonzalez as Ethel Toffelmier, Rich Grosso as Charlie Cowell, Joe Hart as Mayor Shinn, Christie Lynn Lawrence as Eulalie Shinn, Antonia Vivino as Zaneeta Shinn, Chris Hunter as Oliver Hix, Jonathan Matthews as Ewart Dunlop, James Thomas Miller as Olin Britt, Richard Storrs as Constable Locke, L. Michael Wells as Jacey Squires, and Adam Winer as Tommy Djilas.

The ensemble features Brittany Anderson, Laura Aronoff, Nichole Beeks, Lucas Blankenhorn, Lucy Bollier, Calvin Brady, Samara Gottlieb, Tina Hidai, Scotty Jacobson, Rachel Josefina, Cleo Magill, Anne Montavon, Chet Norment, Luke Pryor, Camal Pugh, Aria Surrec, Bayley Tanenbaum, Joshua Tanenbaum, Abigail Thompson, Zachary Thompson, Dekontee Tucrkile, Spencer Ty, Weston Walker-Pardee, and Samantha Wynn Greenstone.

The production also has lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, sound design by Jonathan Burke, costume design by Tanya Apuya, props design by Alex Choate, and hair and wig design by Jessica Mills. The production stage manager is Talia Krispel.

Pascal recently appeared as Edward Lewis in the Broadway musical adaptation of Pretty Woman. His Broadway appearances also include Something Rotten!, Disaster!, and Memphis.

Patrick Cassidy is the artistic director of 5-Star Theatrical, formerly operated as Cabrillo Music Theatre.

From Rent to Disaster! See Some of Adam Pascal’s Career Highlights

To celebrate Adam Pascal on his birthday look back through some of his past shows and performances.

24 PHOTOS
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal Monica Simoes
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent.
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in <i>Rent</i>
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in Rent Photo by Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast of Rent.
The original Broadway cast of Rent Joan Marcus
The original Broadway cast of <i>Rent.</i>
The original Broadway cast of Rent Joan Marcus/Carol Rosegg
Adam Pascal
Adam Pascal in Chicago
R. Lowe, Adam Pascal, Amy Spanger and Amra-Faye Wright
R. Lowe, Adam Pascal, Amy Spanger and Amra-Faye Wright in Chicago
Adam Pascal, Cabaret's final Emcee
Adam Pascal, Cabaret's final Emcee
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Sherie Rene Scott, Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Greg Gorman
Share

