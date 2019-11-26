Repertory Cast Set for Opera Undone, Modern Double Bill of Tosca and La Bohème

The King's Head Theatre reinterpretations of the Puccini classics will play Trafalgar Studios 2 in February 2020.

The repertory cast of performers is set for Opera Undone: Tosca & La Bohème, a Puccini double-bill scheduled to begin performances February 5, 2020, at Trafalgar Studios 2 in London.

Both Puccini works are presented as modernized and condensed 60-minute adaptations. La Bohème features new names for all characters and a gay couple taking the place of the main lovers Rodolfo and Mimì. Meanwhile, Tosca moves the story from Rome to Hollywood.

Fiona Finsbury and Honey Rouhani share the roles of Musetta (now Melissa) and Tosca, with Robert Barbaro, Philip Lee, and Roger Paterson rotating in the roles of Rodolfo (now Rod), Mimì (now Luca), and Tosca's Cavaradossi. In addition, Michael Georgiou and Hugo Herman Wilson share the roles of Marcello (now Marcus) and Tosca villain Scarpia.

King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher helms the production with musical direction from David Eaton. Costumes and set design are by Amanda Mascarenhas, with lighting by Nic Farman.

Opera Undone is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions, RGM Productions, and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.

