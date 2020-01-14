Return Engagement of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation Extends Run at York Theatre Company

The musical theatre spoof from Gerard Alessandrini begins performances January 15.

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, which took its final bow December 1 at The Triad, resumes performances January 15 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter’s. The musical theatre spoof, which had been scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 9, will now continue an additional week through February 16 at The York.

The cast includes Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

Alessandrini also directs the latest edition of Forbidden Broadway, which features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge!, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) choreographs.

“I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to move our brand-new Forbidden Broadway to The York Theatre, and honored to be part of their 50th anniversary season,” Alessandrini said in an earlier statement. “Transferring the show from a tiny cabaret space to a legitimate theatre gives us much-needed breathing room, as well as a chance to expand the choreography and add some sparkling lighting. Also, in the classic tradition of Forbidden Broadway, I’ll have the chance to add some new spoofs on the current theatre season. I’m excited to bring the laughter to the York stage!”

The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

Forbidden Broadway debuted in 1982. There have been over 25 editions internationally, with Alessandrini receiving an Honorary Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre in 2006.

(Updated January 14, 2020)