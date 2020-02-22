Return Run of Tumacho, With Phillipa Soo, John Ellison Conlee, and More, Opens Off-Broadway

The Ethan Lipton play with music, helmed by Leigh Silverman, is back for a limited run at the Connelly Theater.

Clubbed Thumb celebrates the opening of Ethan Lipton's Tumacho at Off-Broadway's Connelly Theater February 22. Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, Tumacho sees the citizens of a frontier outpost desperate for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Have they met their salvation—or an even bigger tyrant—when a fiend from the past comes to town?

First seen in 2016, the play with music is back for a limited run that began February 17 and continues through March 14.

The cast of Tumacho is made up of Andrew Garman (The Christians), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats, Dance Nation), Chinaza Uche (Dickenson, Sojourners), John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie), Bill Buell (Ink), Randy Danson (Well), and Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play). Matthew Dean Marsh (We’re Only Alive for a Short Time) serves as music director and also performs in the production.

Tumacho features set design by David Zinn (The Humans), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me), and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler. Shelley Miles will be the production stage manager.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me.