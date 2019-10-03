Revamped London Staging of Heathers the Musical to Launch U.K. Tour

London News   Revamped London Staging of Heathers the Musical to Launch U.K. Tour
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 03, 2019
 
Following two successful London engagements, the pop musical based on the 1988 teen cult movie will head out on the road in 2020.
Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs
Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs Pamela Raith Photography

The stage musical adaptation of the 1988 cult movie Heathers, which received its London premiere last season in a newly revised production at The Other Palace, is slated to embark on a U.K. tour in 2020.

Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, who produced the subsequent West End commercial transfer of Heathers, are presenting the tour that reunites director Andy Fickman and members of the original creative team.

A launch date and tour itinerary have not been set.

Tony Award nominee Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde) and Emmy nominee Kevin Murphy co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics for Heathers, which premiered in Los Angeles in 2013 prior to an Off-Broadway run at New World Stages in 2014. The authors returned to revise segments of the show ahead of its London developmental run at The Other Palace.

Heathers has choreography by Gary Lloyd, production design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, and sound by Dan Samson.

Take a Look at Heathers the Musical in the West End

The London production transferred to the Theatre Royal Haymarket from The Other Palace.

Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs
Jodie Steele, Carrie Hope Fletcher, T'Shan Williams, and Sophie Isaacs
T'Shan Williams, Jodie Steele, and Sophie Isaacs
T'Shan Williams, Jodie Steele, and Sophie Isaacs
Jamie Muscato and Carrie Hope Fletcher
Jamie Muscato and Carrie Hope Fletcher
Cast
Cast
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast
Carrie Hope Fletcher and cast
Cast
Cast
