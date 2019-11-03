Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone

The revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre November 3, 2005.

John Doyle’s revival of Sweeney Todd, starring Tony Award winners Michael Cerveris as the Demon Barber and Patti LuPone as Mrs. Lovett, opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre November 3, 2005. The production played 35 previews and 349 performances before closing September 3, 2006. The musical would garner six Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a barber, unjustly imprisoned for years by a corrupt judge, who returns to England bent on revenge — a revenge that turns indiscriminately murderous, leading his resourceful accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, to bake the victims into meat pies. The original production opened in 1979.

Flip through photos of the revival below:



Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone 6 PHOTOS

Rounding out the cast were Mark Jacoby as Judge Turpin, Donna Lynne Champlin as Pirelli, Manoel Felciano as Tobias, Alexander Gemignani as The Beadle, John Arbo as Jonas Fogg, Diana DiMarzio as the Begger Woman, Benjamin Magnuson as Anthony, and Lauren Molina as Johanna.

The production featured lighting design by Richard G. Jones, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, wig and hair design by Paul Huntley, and makeup design by Angelina Avallone.