Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 03, 2019
 
The revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre November 3, 2005.
priests.jpg
Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik

John Doyle’s revival of Sweeney Todd, starring Tony Award winners Michael Cerveris as the Demon Barber and Patti LuPone as Mrs. Lovett, opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre November 3, 2005. The production played 35 previews and 349 performances before closing September 3, 2006. The musical would garner six Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a barber, unjustly imprisoned for years by a corrupt judge, who returns to England bent on revenge — a revenge that turns indiscriminately murderous, leading his resourceful accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, to bake the victims into meat pies. The original production opened in 1979.

Flip through photos of the revival below:

Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone

Revisit Sweeney Todd on Broadway With Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone

6 PHOTOS
priests.jpg
Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
SweeneyToddPhoto3s.jpg
Michael Cervris, Patti LuPone, Manoel Felciano and Donna Lynne Champlin in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
SweeneyToddPhoto2s.jpg
Michael Cerveris and Patti LuPone in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
SweeneyToddPhoto4s.jpg
Michael Cervris and Donna Lynne Champlin in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
Mano_and_Pattis.jpg
Manoel Felciano and Patti LuPone in the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
full_casts.jpg
The cast of the 2005 revival of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
Share

Rounding out the cast were Mark Jacoby as Judge Turpin, Donna Lynne Champlin as Pirelli, Manoel Felciano as Tobias, Alexander Gemignani as The Beadle, John Arbo as Jonas Fogg, Diana DiMarzio as the Begger Woman, Benjamin Magnuson as Anthony, and Lauren Molina as Johanna.

The production featured lighting design by Richard G. Jones, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, wig and hair design by Paul Huntley, and makeup design by Angelina Avallone.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!