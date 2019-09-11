Riley Costello Is Wicked’s New Boq on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Riley Costello Is Wicked’s New Boq on Broadway
By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2019
Buy Tickets to Wicked
 
The hit musical continues at the Gershwin Theatre.
Riley Costello in <i>Wicked</i>
Riley Costello in Wicked Joan Marcus

Riley Costello stepped into the role of Boq in the Broadway production of Wicked September 10 at the Gershwin Theatre.

Costello, whose previous Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture, 13, and Bye Bye Birdie, succeeded Jesse JP Johnson, who ended his run in the Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman musical September 8.

He joins a cast that currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kyle Dean Massey as Fiyero, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

READ: Think You Know Everything about Wicked? Think Again.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the Joe Mantello-helmed musical opened in 2003. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

How Well Do You Know the Elphabas of Broadway?

How Well Do You Know the Elphabas of Broadway?

40 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_Rachel Tucker in WICKED photo by Joan Marcus, 2015_HR.jpg
?? Joan Marcus
Willemijn Verkaik
??
Willemijn Verkaik
Willemijn Verkaik
Nicole Parker in <i>Wicked</i>
?? Joan Marcus
Nicole Parker
Nicole Parker
Eden Espinosa in <i>Wicked</i>
?? Joan Marcus
Mandy Gonzalez in Wicked
?? Photo by Joan Marcus
Summer_In_The_City_Mandy_Gonzalez_July_2017_11_HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill store for all
Wicked souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!