Riley Costello Is Wicked’s New Boq on Broadway

The hit musical continues at the Gershwin Theatre.

Riley Costello stepped into the role of Boq in the Broadway production of Wicked September 10 at the Gershwin Theatre.

Costello, whose previous Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture, 13, and Bye Bye Birdie, succeeded Jesse JP Johnson, who ended his run in the Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman musical September 8.

He joins a cast that currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Kyle Dean Massey as Fiyero, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the Joe Mantello-helmed musical opened in 2003. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

