Rita Moreno to Play Santa Monica's Broad Stage in November

The West Side Story Oscar winner has moved up her concert appearance to accommodate filming for One Day at a Time.

EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who recently wrapped filming on the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, will play the Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California, November 9 at 7:30 PM. Originally scheduled to appear in February 2020, Moreno’s concert appearance was moved up to accommodate her filming schedule for One Day at a Time, which was recently picked up by Pop TV.

Moreno will revisit highlights of her stage and screen career, including her London run in Sunset Boulevard, in addition to performing standards from the American Songbook and material from her Spanish album, Una Vez Más.

As previously reported, Lin-Manuel Miranda, One Day at a Time creator-producer Norman Lear, and Michael Kantor are executive producing a documentary on Moreno's trailblazing life and career.

Currently titled Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided to Go For It, the film is set to debut on PBS in 2020.

Visit TheBroadStage.org for tickets.


