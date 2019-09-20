Robert Creighton Stars in Pioneer Theatre Company’s Cagney, Beginning September 20

Performances continue in Utah through October 5.

Pioneer Theatre Company's production of the Broadway-aimed musical Cagney, based on the life of Oscar winner James Cagney, is presented September 20–October 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Frozen's Robert Creighton again stars in the title role. Creighton was honored with an Astaire Award (now the Chita Rivera Awards) for his work in the Off-Broadway production of the musical.

Creighton is joined by Darrin Baker as Jack Warner, as well as Matt Crowle, Darien Crago, Jeffry Denman, Robert Anthony Jones, Charis Leos, Daniel Plimpton, Melissa Schott, Edward Tolve, Kristen Smith Davis, and Jessica Wockenfuss.

Cagney is directed by Bill Castellino and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse. It features a book by Peter Colley and a score that blends original music by Creighton and Christopher McGovern with George M. Cohan favorites, including “Give My Regards To Broadway,” “Grand Old Flag,” and "Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

The production also has set design by James Noone, costumes by Gregory Gale, lighting by Paul Miller, sound design by Allan Branson, wig and makeup design by Amanda French, projection design by Brad Peterson, orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen, and music direction and dance arrangements by Douglas Oberhamer.

The musical was presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a transfer to the Westside Theatre and a limited engagement in Los Angeles.

Attached as producers for a potential Broadway bow are Riki Kane Larimer and Kate Edelman Johnson.



(Updated September 20, 2019)