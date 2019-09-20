Robert Creighton Stars in Pioneer Theatre Company’s Cagney, Beginning September 20

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Robert Creighton Stars in Pioneer Theatre Company’s Cagney, Beginning September 20
By Andrew Gans
Sep 20, 2019
Buy Tickets to Cagney
 
Performances continue in Utah through October 5.

Pioneer Theatre Company's production of the Broadway-aimed musical Cagney, based on the life of Oscar winner James Cagney, is presented September 20–October 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Frozen's Robert Creighton again stars in the title role. Creighton was honored with an Astaire Award (now the Chita Rivera Awards) for his work in the Off-Broadway production of the musical.

Creighton is joined by Darrin Baker as Jack Warner, as well as Matt Crowle, Darien Crago, Jeffry Denman, Robert Anthony Jones, Charis Leos, Daniel Plimpton, Melissa Schott, Edward Tolve, Kristen Smith Davis, and Jessica Wockenfuss.

Cagney is directed by Bill Castellino and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse. It features a book by Peter Colley and a score that blends original music by Creighton and Christopher McGovern with George M. Cohan favorites, including “Give My Regards To Broadway,” “Grand Old Flag,” and "Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

The production also has set design by James Noone, costumes by Gregory Gale, lighting by Paul Miller, sound design by Allan Branson, wig and makeup design by Amanda French, projection design by Brad Peterson, orchestrations by Greg Anthony Rassen, and music direction and dance arrangements by Douglas Oberhamer.

The musical was presented first at the York Theatre, followed by a transfer to the Westside Theatre and a limited engagement in Los Angeles.

Attached as producers for a potential Broadway bow are Riki Kane Larimer and Kate Edelman Johnson.

Production Photos: Pioneer Theatre Company's Cagney

Production Photos: Pioneer Theatre Company's Cagney

31 PHOTOS
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Daniel Plimpton, Robert Creighton, and Charis Leos Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Daniel Plimpton, Robert Creighton, and Matt Crowle Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker and Darien Crago Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker and Darien Crago Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker and Darien Crago Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker and Ensemble Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker and Ensemble Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker, Darien Crago, and Ensemble Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Darrin Baker, Robert Creighton, and Ensemble Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Cagny_Pioneer Theatre Company_2019_Production Photos_X_HR
Edward Tolve, Jessica Wockenfuss, and Jeffry Denman Courtesy of Pioneer Theatre Company
Share

(Updated September 20, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!