Robert Cuccioli to Star in Irish Rep's A Touch of the Poet

Belle Aykroyd, Kate Forbes, and more will be part of the Off-Broadway revival in the spring.

Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli is set to lead the cast of Irish Repertory Theatre's spring revival of A Touch of the Poet. Eugene O’Neill's 1942 play about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, will directed by Ciarán O’Reilly.

In A Touch of the Poet, the proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Cuccioli) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. When his daughter Sara, to be played by Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol), falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Cornelius' pride drives him to an explosive reckoning.

The play will run March 25–May 10 on Irish Rep's mainstage, with an April 5 opening night.

The cast will also feature Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora, Ciaran Byrne (The Dead, 1904) as Dan Roche, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Cregan, David O’Hara (Three Small Irish Masterpieces) as Paddy O’Dowd, Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley, and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby.

A Touch of the Poet will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (Dublin Carol), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Smokey Joe’s Cafe), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (London Assurance), sound design by M. Florian Staab (London Assurance), original music by Ryan Rumery (London Assurance), and props by Sven Henry Nelson (London Assurance).

Irish Rep is currently presenting Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory, developed from the personal writings and overlooked plays of Lady Augusta Gregory, in its downstairs theatre. On the mainstage, performances of Incantata, a solo show created from Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon's work, began February 18 and continue through March 15.

For more information visit IrishRep.org.