Robert O’Hara, Jesse Eisenberg, Pascale Armand, More Tapped for 24 Hour Plays

The November 18 gala will honor Kathy Bates.

Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Robert O’Hara will pen brand-new short plays for the upcoming 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala November 18. The annual benefit, in which writers, directors, actors, and production staff create original works in less than 24 hours, will feature actors Rachel Dratch, Justin Long, Pascale Armand, Robin De Jesus, and more.

The event, which will honor Kathy Bates, will be held at 8 PM at the Laura Pels Theatre. Creative teams come together for the first time at 10 PM the evening prior, writers spend the night writing the 10-minute plays, and rehearsals begin at 9 AM the morning of the gala.

Maura Tierney, Jaboukie Young-White, Julie Klausner, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Yul Vazquez, Vella Lovell, Genevieve Angelson, and Joel Marsh Garland will also be among the large cast bringing to life the six brand-new plays. Young-White will also write one of the plays, with additional writers to be announced.

Directors will include Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds, and Timothy Douglas.

“We have such an incredible array of talent this year,” said Mark Armstrong, artistic director for The 24 Hour Plays. “A group with such remarkable range is a perfect tribute to Kathy Bates, who can make an audience laugh as quickly as she can make them think and feel—as these artists are sure to do for our audience on November 18.”

Visit 24hourplays.com for tickets and more information.

