Roberto Araujo to Return to Green Room 42 With Do You Dream in Spanish?

The autobiographical musical show will be remounted for one night only this fall.

Performer and photographer Roberto Araujo will remount his award-winning musical solo show—now in its third iteration—Do You Dream in Spanish? at The Green Room 42. In the song-filled, multi-media performance, Araujo takes audiences through his inspiring life story, from growing up in Mexico City and immigrating to New York, to forging a successful career in the arts against the odds.

Do You Dream in Spanish? will be performed at The Green Room 42 November 15 at 9:30 PM. The show will feature a seven-piece band and is under the musical direction of Joshua Stephen Kartes. Get a sneak peek in the video above.

An unapologetic story of identity, racism, love, and belonging, Do You Dream in Spanish? weaves the songs of Frank Loesser, Steven Lutvak, and George Gershwin, with original music by Araujo and Michael Perrie, Jr. The show also uses Araujo's original photography.

Tickets are available here.

Araujo was most recently seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights at Axelrod Theatre and in the Spanish-language U.S. premiere of the show at GALA Theatre. He has performed in regional productions of Altar Boyz (Palace Theatre); The Buddy Holly Story (Sierra Repertory Theatre); Legally Blonde (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse); Xanadu, The Musical, Evita, and Les Miserables (ZACH Theatre); and West Side Story (Theatre By The Sea and North Shore Music Theatre).

Next up, he will star in the world premiere of Craig Donnelly's Adam & Brian at The Playroom Theatre.

Araujo is the recipient of Outstanding Featured Performer Award at 2017’s Fresh Fruit Festival for the world premiere of Do You Dream in Spanish. He is also the winner of a B. Payne Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance. As a photographer, his work has been featured in Playbill, ANIMIZE magazine, and Beautiful Magazine, and has been the subject of two solo exhibits. His photography was included as part of The Body Collection for The Exposure Award Exhibit at The Louvre. For more information visit Robertoaraujophotography.com.