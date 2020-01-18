Romantics Anonymous Begins January 18 in the U.K. Ahead of U.S. Bows

The musical starring Carly Bawden and Marc Antolin plays the Bristol Old Vic Theatre.

A revival of the musical Romantics Anonymous begins January 18 at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre in England. Olivier nominee Marc Antolin (Little Shop of Horrors) and Carly Bawden (Ghost Quartet) reprise their roles as Jean-René and Angélique, respectively, from the 2017 Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London.

Joining Antolin and Bawden on stage are Brett Brown (Dear World), Me’sha Bryan (Caroline, Or Change), Harry Hepple (Follies), Laura Jane Matthewson (Dogfight), Sandra Marvin (Waitress), Craig Pinder (Fiddler on the Roof), and Gareth Snook (Wise Children).

Adapted from the film Les Émotifs Anonymes, Romantics Anonymous features a book by director Emma Rice, with music by Mihael Kooman and lyrics by Christopher Dimond. Also serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Lez Brotherston, musical supervisor Nigel Lilley, choreographer Etta Murfitt, orchestrator Simon Hale, lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth, and sound designer Simon Baker.

The musical is scheduled to run at the Old Vic through February 1. It will head to The Wallis Center in Los Angeles for an engagement beginning March 17, followed by a run in Washington, D.C. at the Shakespeare Theatre Company starting April 7.