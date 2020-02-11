Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Will Transfer to Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row

The cast of the Mark Saltzman musical will also head into the recording studio February 18.

Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn , which is currently making its Off-Broadway debut through February 16 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres, will transfer to Theatre 3 at Theatre Row beginning March 17. The opening night at the new venue is scheduled for March 26.

Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, the musical began previews at the Mezzanine Theatre January 14 prior to an official opening January 23.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

The company will head into the recording studio February 18. Yellow Sound Label will release the 2020 Off-Broadway cast album in late March.

With a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, rather, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

The production also has scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by One Dream Sound, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre at A.R.T./NY Theatres. Eric Krebs produces.