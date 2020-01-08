Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale on Working Onstage and Living Together

The couple will soon be seen at BAM in Simon Stone's contemporary rewrite of Medea.

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert January 7 to chat about their latest project: starring roles in the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Medea. A contemporary rewrite by Australian writer-director Simon Stone, the production stars Byrne and Cannavale—who are together in real life—as Anna and Lucas, respectively, the characters based on Euripides' original Medea and Jason.

During their visit to The Late Show, Byrne and Cannavale chat about the adaptation, what it's like to work and live together, and the fact that their two sons may, in fact, be plotting against them. Watch the full interview in the video above.

The limited run of Medea begins performances in the BAM Harvey Theatre January 12 ahead of a January 30 opening.

In Stone's Medea, Anna and Lucas are scientists. After Anna's stint in a psychiatric hospital, and Lucas' affair with a younger woman, the couple faces an uncertain and tumultuous future.

Rounding our the cast are Dylan Baker as Christopher, Victor Almanzar as Herbert, Gabriel Amoroso as Edgar, Jordan Boatman as Elsbeth, Emeka Guindo as Gus, Orson Hong as Gus, Jolly Swag as Edgar, and Madeline Weinstein as Clara.

Stone's Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014 and at London's Barbican earlier this year featuring a different cast.

In addition to Yerma, Stone has reworked Henrik Ibsen's The Wild Duck and Aeschylus' The Oresteia.

Medea will be produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who will serve as BAM’s Theater Associate.