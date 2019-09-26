Ross Golan Musical The Wrong Man Extends Off-Broadway

The world premiere from MCC, directed by Thomas Kail, is now in previews.

The world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, extends its Off-Broadway engagement through November 17. The MCC Theater production, now in previews, was originally scheduled through October 27.

Directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail, The Wrong Man features a book, music, and lyrics by Golan. The story, which takes place in Reno, Nevada, follows a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The cast is led by Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez, who are joined by Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams.

The Wrong Man began previews September 18 ahead of an October 7 opening in The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. The show's creative team reunites Kail with fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, who is the music supervisor, vocal arranger, and orchestrator. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.

The Wrong Man features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Jason Pacella.

For tickets and more information visit MCCTheater.org.