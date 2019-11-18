Roundabout Presents The Importance of Being Earnest, Starring Angela Lansbury, November 18

The one-night-only benefit reading is at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents its one-night-only reading of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest starring Angela Lansbury as Lady Bracknell, November 18 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway.

Michael Wilson directs a cast that also includes Tony winners Rebecca Night (replacing the previously announced Annaleigh Ashford) and Jayne Houdyshell as Cecily Cardew and Miss Prism, respectively, along with Daniel Davis as Lane, John Glover as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Simon Jones as Merriman, Hamish Linklater as John Worthing, Lily Rabe as Gwendolen Fairfax, and Tom Rhoads as Algernon Moncrieff.

In The Importance of Being Earnest, last seen on Broadway in 2011 starring the late Brian Bedford, two wealthy London bachelors each pretend to be a fictitious man called Earnest in order to win over two eligible women. Matters are complicated by their on-the-sly activities, not to mention the disapproval—and interference—of the formidable Lady Bracknell.

The reading kicks off at 7:30 PM.

The design team is comprised of set designer Mark Wendland, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Ben Stanton, and hair and makeup designer John Barrett.

Tickets are now on sale at Roundabouttheatre.org.