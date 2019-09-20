Roundabout Theatre Company Promotes Senior Artistic Leadership Team

Scott Ellis, Jim Carnahan, and Jill Rafson each assume new positions at the nonprofit institution.

Roundabout Theatre Company, with Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes at the helm, has promoted three of the institution's senior artistic leadership team.

Longtime Adams Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis has been promoted to Adams deputy artistic director; longtime Director of Artistic Development Jim Carnahan has been promoted to artistic producer; and Director of New Play Development and Artistic Producer of Roundabout Underground Jill Rafson has been promoted to associate artistic director.

READ: How Todd Haimes Made Roundabout Theatre Company a Force On Broadway and Off

Roundabout’s recently expanded artistic team also includes Senior Producer of Artistic Development Nicole Tingir, Literary Manager Anna Morton, and Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles.

Roundabout’s associate artists include Mark Brokaw, Sam Gold, Josh Harmon, Miranda Haymon, Doug Hughes, Bill Irwin, Pam MacKinnon, Joe Mantello, Kathleen Marshall, Theresa Rebeck, Jenny Rachel Weiner, and Whitney White, as well as Tow Foundation Playwright Dave Harris.

Anne Kauffman and Rebecca Taichman continue to serve as resident directors, and Fiasco Theater is the company in residence.