Roundabout Theatre Company to Honor Tony Winner Alan Cumming at 2020 Gala

Tony winner Alan Cumming will be honored for his excellence in theatre at Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2020 Gala. Roundabout will also celebrate fashion designers Michael Kors and Lance Le Pere for their philanthropy in the industry.

Cumming, who won the Best Actor in a Musical Tony Award for his portrayal of the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret opposite the late Natasha Richardson, will receive The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre. Cumming revived the role of the Emcee in 2014 opposite recent Emmy winner Michelle Williams. He also starred in the 2019 Off-Broadway play Daddy and the 2015 Broadway production of Macbeth. The theatre and television star is a three-time Emmy nominee as a supporting actor in The Good Wife.

Kors and Le Pere, who are married, will be honored with The Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. For years, the couple has supported Roundabout, including a $1.5 million donation to the theatre company in honor of its 50-year anniversary.

The Life of the Party gala will be held March 2, 2020, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City with an awards presentation, dinner, live auction, and concert performance.

John Lithgow was honored by Roundabout earlier this year with Jessica Lange the 2018 recipient. Other honorees include Frank Langella, Audra McDonald, Helen Mirren, Stephen Sondheim, and Christopher Plummer.

For more information, visit RoundaboutTheatre.org .

