Royal Family to Bring Back Women on Fire: Stories From the Frontlines

Kathleen Chalfant will once again lead the performances, joined by a rotating cast for a limited run.

Women on Fire: Stories from the Frontlines, director-playwright Chris Henry’s collection of real-life stories from American women exploring different cultural and socioeconomic perspectives on modern America, will return for a limited run at the Royal Family Arts Space this winter. The 12 performances will once again be led by Kathleen Chalfant and will feature a rotating cast of actors.

Directed by Henry and Lorna Ventura, who also choreographs, Women on Fire returns following a 2018 premiere. Performances will run February 21–March 16.

Joining Chalfant in Women on Fire will be Gina Naomi Baez, Andréa Burns, Maddie Corman, Julie Halston, Steffanie Leigh, Cynthia Mace, Gargi Mukherjee, Alysia Reiner, Laila Robins, Constance Shulman, Lianah Sta. Ana, and Ashley Williams, with more to be announced.

Running in repertory will be a newly created companion piece, Gen Z on Fire: Loud and Clear. Performed by an all-student cast, the show is woven from Henry's conversations with young people aged 11–19. Performances will run March 2–15.

The Royal Family 2020 season will kick off with the Female Forward Festival, curated by Ventura and featuring solo shows by Queen Esther and Rosa Arredondo, and a staged reading of This Open Earth, a new play by Iman Schuk.

In April, the company will premiere the new play Los Altos, written by 2020 Emerging Artist Miles Orduna (April 24–26), and will develop new works by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi, Tyquan Payne, Victor Verhaeghe, and Royal Family writer-in-residence Christina Franklin.

For more information visit RoyalFamilyProductions.org.