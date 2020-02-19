Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett to Star in New Musical The Mountain Digby

Described as a “macabre and gruesome” new comedy, the show will open in Los Angeles in March.

Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett, also seen on screen in YOU and Tales of the City, will star on stage in Los Angeles next month in a dark, new musical titled The Mountain Digby. Barnett's production company, RCB Entertainment, is behind the production at the Hudson Theater Mainstage.

Written by Cassie Ahiers (Side Hustle), Anthony Lombard, and John Lombard, with music by Brad Kemp (Bring The Funny), The Mountain Digby follows two outcast worm farmers as they fight to turn their hill into a mountain and save their family’s land, no matter the cost (or body count).

Ahiers directs a cast made up of Barnett, Anthony Lombard, Brock Harris (American Princess), Rashawn Scott (Southside), E.R. Fightmaster (Shrill), Lauran September (Sharp Objects), Golden Garnick, Tyler Davis (Work in Progress), Ian Bratschie (CAKE), Susan Glynn, and Erin Rein.

The production, which will run March 13–22, features shadow puppetry by Karly Bergmann and choreography by Kristen Bernier. Drew Bender (Barry) is the scenic designer, and Alice Stanley (MOXIE) is dramaturg. Alex Kliner will music direct.

Ahiers, Lombard, and Alex Kliner join Barnett as producers. Click here for tickets and more information.