Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett to Star in New Musical The Mountain Digby

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett to Star in New Musical The Mountain Digby
By Olivia Clement
Feb 19, 2020
 
Described as a “macabre and gruesome” new comedy, the show will open in Los Angeles in March.
Charlie Barnett
Charlie Barnett Eugene Powers / Shutterstock.com

Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett, also seen on screen in YOU and Tales of the City, will star on stage in Los Angeles next month in a dark, new musical titled The Mountain Digby. Barnett's production company, RCB Entertainment, is behind the production at the Hudson Theater Mainstage.

Written by Cassie Ahiers (Side Hustle), Anthony Lombard, and John Lombard, with music by Brad Kemp (Bring The Funny), The Mountain Digby follows two outcast worm farmers as they fight to turn their hill into a mountain and save their family’s land, no matter the cost (or body count).

Ahiers directs a cast made up of Barnett, Anthony Lombard, Brock Harris (American Princess), Rashawn Scott (Southside), E.R. Fightmaster (Shrill), Lauran September (Sharp Objects), Golden Garnick, Tyler Davis (Work in Progress), Ian Bratschie (CAKE), Susan Glynn, and Erin Rein.

The production, which will run March 13–22, features shadow puppetry by Karly Bergmann and choreography by Kristen Bernier. Drew Bender (Barry) is the scenic designer, and Alice Stanley (MOXIE) is dramaturg. Alex Kliner will music direct.

Ahiers, Lombard, and Alex Kliner join Barnett as producers. Click here for tickets and more information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!