Ruth Negga-Led Hamlet Begins at St. Ann's Warehouse

The Gate Theatre Dublin production, helmed by Yaël Farber, takes over the Brooklyn theatre.

Performances begin February 1 at St. Ann's Warehouse for the Gate Theatre staging of Hamlet, directed by Yaël Farber and staring Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. Following her acclaimed turn in the Dublin world premiere, Loving star Negga returns to the title role in William Shakespeare’s drama of politics, vengeance, madness, and murder.

An ensemble of Irish actors joins Negga in the production, made up of Fiona Bell, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Nick Dunning, Peter Gaynor, Steve Hartland, Mark Huberman, Will Irvine, Gerard Kelly, Barry McKiernan, Shane O’Reilly, Owen Roe, and Gerard Walsh.

The creative team for Hamlet features Tony-winning set and costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer John Torres, composer and sound designer Tom Lane, movement director Muirne Bloomer, voice director Andrea Ainsworth, and associate director Marc Atkinson Borrull.

Hamlet continues an extended run through March 8.