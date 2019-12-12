Ruth Negga-Led Hamlet Extends at St. Ann's Warehouse

By Olivia Clement
Dec 12, 2019
 
The Gate Theatre Dublin production is helmed by Yaël Farber.
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

The Gate Theatre Dublin production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, directed by Yaël Farber and featuring Academy Award nominee Ruth Negga, will play an additional week at St. Ann's Warehouse in early 2020. As previously announced, the upcoming staging is a highlight of the 40th anniversary season at St. Ann's.

Hamlet will now run February 1–March 8, starring the Loving actor as the tortured Dane.

An ensemble of Irish actors joins Negga in the production: Fiona Bell, Gavin Drea, Aoife Duffin, Nick Dunning, Peter Gaynor, Steve Hartland, Mark Huberman, Will Irvine, Gerard Kelly, Barry McKiernan, Shane O’Reilly, Owen Roe, and Gerard Walsh.

The creative team features Tony-winning set and costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer John Torres, composer and sound designer Tom Lane, movement director Muirne Bloomer, voice director Andrea Ainsworth, and associate director Marc Atkinson Borrull.

