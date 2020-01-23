RWS Entertainment Group Announces Career Training Program for Next Generation of Arts Professionals

The program will support up-and-coming theatre performers, musicians, and technicians.

Production company RWS Entertainment Group is launching RWS Ignites, a new program that aims to provide career development and educational opportunities for up-and-coming performers, musicians, and technicians, along with continuing professional development for arts professionals.

RWS Ignites will offer a range of programming, including auditions, workshops, seminars, and internships at the RWS headquarters in New York and at several participating universities nationwide. Student participants will have the opportunity to attend seminars and masterclasses with award-winning casting directors, technical experts, designers, and producers, and participate in on-campus auditions and interviews as they prepare to enter the industry. The programs will be available at no cost to university participants.

The comprehensive initiative will support participants at various stages of their career, with workshops and internships for pre-professionals and professional development opportunities for alumni as well.

RWS also looks to redesign the concept of arts internships, with a program that includes guest speakers, lunch and learns, and special projects. Internship opportunities are planned for pre-professionals interested in casting, design, wardrobe, props, production management, marketing, writing and arranging, directing and choreography, business development, and more.

“Having started RWS Entertainment Group out of my apartment living room at the age of 22, the advice and mentorship I received when breaking into the entertainment industry was life-changing,” shares RWS CEO and Founder Ryan Stana. “I’m so excited to pay that experience forward through the RWS Ignites program, and inspire the next generation of those pursuing a career in the many avenues of the entertainment industry.”

For more information, visit RWSNYC.com.