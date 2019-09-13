Ryan McCartan and Taylor Iman Jones Perform 'Clairvoyant' From Scotland, PA

Listen to the duet from Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick’s new musical.

Roundabout has released a music video for "Clairvoyant," a musical number from the upcoming world premiere of Scotland, PA, which begins performances Off-Broadway September 14. In the show, a restaurant manager and his wife in a sleepy Pennsylvania town cook up a (bloodthirsty) plan to super-size their lives.

Check out "Clairvoyant" above.

Adapted from Billy Morrissette's indie film of the same name (and William Shakespeare's Macbeth), the musical features music and lyrics by Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days), a book by Michael Mitnick (Sex Lives of Our Parents), and stars Wicked's Ryan McCartan and Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones as the husband-and-wife duo at the center of the story.

Rounding out the cast of Scotland, PA are Jeb Brown as Duncan, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Banko, Lacretta as Mrs. Lenox, Megan Lawrence as McDuff, Will Meyers as Malcolm, Wonu Ogunfowora as Stacey, David Rossmer as Doug, Alysha Umphress as Jessie, and Kaleb Wells as Hector.

Scotland, PA, which plays the Laura Pels Theater, is directed by Lonny Price with choreography by Josh Rhodes. Opening night is set for October 23 for a limited engagement scheduled through December 8.

Scotland, PA is Gwon’s Roundabout commission following the debut of Ordinary Days in the Underground theatre. Ordinary Days music director Vadim Feichtner returns to Roundabout for the production, alongside a creative team that also includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Tracy Christensen, lighting designer Jeanette Yew, sound designer Jon Weston, orchestrators and Frank Galgano and Matt Castle.