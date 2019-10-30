Ryann Redmond, Karen Ziemba, Nancy Anderson, More Set for The Passing Show of 2019

Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa will host.

UnsungMusicalsCo. will conclude its 2019 season with a benefit concert of The Passing Show of 2019, a new musical revue celebrating and satirizing the social and cultural happenings of the past year. Sketches and songs will be written by college students and emerging writers.

Hosted by Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa (Giant, The Wild Party), the one-night-only event will be held December 16 at 7 PM at The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Performers are scheduled to include Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard, Far From Heaven), Danny Bolero (Miss You Like Hell, In the Heights), Alli Mauzey (Wicked, Cry Baby), Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Kristen Beth Williams (Hello, Dolly!, Pippin), and Tony winner Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Contact).

The concert, inspired by the Broadway revues of the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s, will be directed by Srđa Vasiljević. Serving as advisors are the 2019 Writers Council: Jeff Bowen, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs, Kait Kerrigan, and Georgia Stitt.

