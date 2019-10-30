Ryann Redmond, Karen Ziemba, Nancy Anderson, More Set for The Passing Show of 2019

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Ryann Redmond, Karen Ziemba, Nancy Anderson, More Set for The Passing Show of 2019
By Andrew Gans
Oct 30, 2019
 
Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa will host.
Ryann Redmond
Ryann Redmond Joseph Marzullo/WENN

UnsungMusicalsCo. will conclude its 2019 season with a benefit concert of The Passing Show of 2019, a new musical revue celebrating and satirizing the social and cultural happenings of the past year. Sketches and songs will be written by college students and emerging writers.

Hosted by Tony nominee Michael John LaChiusa (Giant, The Wild Party), the one-night-only event will be held December 16 at 7 PM at The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Performers are scheduled to include Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard, Far From Heaven), Danny Bolero (Miss You Like Hell, In the Heights), Alli Mauzey (Wicked, Cry Baby), Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Kristen Beth Williams (Hello, Dolly!, Pippin), and Tony winner Karen Ziemba (Bullets Over Broadway, Contact).

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

The concert, inspired by the Broadway revues of the 1920s, ’30s, and ’40s, will be directed by Srđa Vasiljević. Serving as advisors are the 2019 Writers Council: Jeff Bowen, Adam Gwon, Anna K. Jacobs, Kait Kerrigan, and Georgia Stitt.

For ticket information click here.

Chuck Cooper, Chad Kimball, Malcolm Gets, Steven Pasquale Perform LaChiusa at Transport's Boys Night Out

Chuck Cooper, Chad Kimball, Malcolm Gets, Steven Pasquale Perform LaChiusa at Transport's Boys Night Out

Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, Tony nominee Chad Kimball and Alexander Gemignani performed Boys Night Out, the Transport Group gala evening celebrating the music of five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa. Read the Playbill.com story.

52 PHOTOS
Mary Testa
Mary Testa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chris Fenwick
Chris Fenwick Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Bobby Steggert
Bobby Steggert Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chris Fenwick and Malcolm Gets
Chris Fenwick and Malcolm Gets Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Alexander Gemignani
Alexander Gemignani Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Max von Essen
Max von Essen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chad Kimball
Chad Kimball Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marc Kudisch, Mary Testa and Michael John LaChiusa
Marc Kudisch, Mary Testa and Michael John LaChiusa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Chuck Cooper
Chuck Cooper Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!