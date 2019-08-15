Sam Shepard’s Fool for Love Will Play Limited Los Angeles Run

By Adam Hetrick
Aug 15, 2019
 
Alex McKenna, Arron Shiver, and Sonny Valicenti will star.
Sam Shepard’s Fool for Love will play a limited Los Angeles run at the Broadwater August 30–September 8. Girl Trip Productions presents Shepard’s one-act play about love and obsession.

Alex McKenna (Red Dead Redemption, Code Black), Arron Shiver (Boardwalk Empire), Sonny Valicenti (Mindhunter), and Kevin Quinn star in the production that is directed by Girl Trip co-founder Harrison James.

Fool for Love has original music and sound design by Magnetic Zeros’ Crash Richard. Sarah Polednak is the production's choreographer.

Founded in 2014, Girl Trip provides emerging female and femme identifying artists with opportunities to exhibit works, engage and collaborate with fellow creatives, and gain expertise from women of distinction in the arts.

The Off-Broadway pioneer's works included Buried Child and Fool for Love.

