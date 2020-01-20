Samantha Mathis to Lead Off-Broadway Premiere of Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow's Whisper House

James Yaegashi, Wyatt Cirbus, and more are also tapped for the ghost story musical at 59E59.

The Civilians' upcoming production of Whisper House, a Maine-set musical ghost story from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow, has found its cast Off-Broadway. Billions' Samantha Mathis, recently seen onstage in Make Believe, will lead the company as Lily.

Whisper House, helmed by Civilians Artistic Director Steve Cosson, will begin performances at 59E59 Theaters March 12 ahead of a March 24 opening.

Joining Mathis are Jeb Brown (Beautiful, The Path) as The Sheriff, Wyatt Cirbus (Finding Neverland, Fosse/Verdon) as Christopher, Molly Hager (Waitress, It’s Kind of a Funny Story) as the Female Ghost, Van Hughes (Almost Famous, Spring Awakening) as the Male Ghost, and James Yaegashi (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Runaways) as Yasuhiro.

Set during the height of World War II, Whisper House follows a young boy who is sent to live with his aunt Lily, and Yasuhiro, who works for her, on the remote coast of Maine. Once there, he begins to hear strange music seeping through the walls. Is his imagination getting the better of him? Or are there ghosts here, warning of real danger?

Scheduled through April 19, the production will feature set design by Alexander Dodge, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Ken Travis, props design by Danny Stafford, video design by Mark Holthusen, and special effects by Jeremy Chernick. Ryan Bourque is the fight choreographer, and the production stage manager is Geoff Boronda.