Samira Wiley to Star in Free Reading of Molière's The School for Wives

The two public readings will be held November 13 and 14 in Prospect Park.

Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange Is the New Black) will star in free staged readings of Molière's comedy The School for Wives, as part of Brooklyn Falls for France. Presented by Molière in the Park, the readings will take place November 13 and 14 at 7 PM in The Picnic House in Prospect Park.

Reserve tickets here.

Directed by Lucie Tiberghien, the cast of the readings will also feature Dominic Fumusa (Nurse Jackie, The Report), Christopher Henry Coffey (Water by the Spoonful), Carter Redwood (When January Feels Like Summer), and Tamara Sevunts (Your Alice).

In The School for Wives, Arnolphe prepares to marry the 17-year-old Agnes. On the eve of their wedding, Arnolphe discovers Agnes’ affections for the young and passionate Horace and so conspires to keep his control over her mind and body.

The production team includes co-founding producer Garth Belcon, associate artistic director Jessie Dean, and production stage manager Kristine Schlachter.

Brooklyn Falls for France is a cultural season organized by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and FACE Foundation in partnership with Brooklyn venues.