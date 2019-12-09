Samuel D. Hunter’s Greater Clements Opens Off-Broadway

Judith Ivey stars in the Lincoln Center Theater production, directed by Davis McCallum.

Greater Clements, a new play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by his frequent collaborator Davis McCallum, opens at Lincoln Center Theater December 9. The world premiere, staged in LCT's Mitzi Newhouse Theater Off-Broadway, stars two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (HurlyBurly, Steaming).

In Greater Clements, Ivey plays Maggie, a business owner in Clements, Idaho, about to close one of the last standing independent businesses in town. But when a newcomer (Ken Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, it resurrects long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family’s past and the town’s history. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, Maggie is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at 17 might still be possible today.

Rounding out the cast are Edmund Donovan (The Snow Geese), Andrew Garman (Admissions), Nina Hellman (10 Out of 12), Kate MacCluggage (The Farnsworth Invention), and Haley Sakamoto (Comfort Women).

Greater Clements, which began November 14 and runs through January 19, 2020, features scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Once On This Island), costume design by Kaye Voyce (True West), lighting design by Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand), and sound design and original music by Fitz Patton (Choir Boy).

