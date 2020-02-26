Santino Fontana to Make San Francisco Concert Debut

By Dan Meyer
Feb 26, 2020
 
The Tony winner will perform at the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel this spring.
Santino Fontana
Santino Fontana Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Santino Fontana will make his San Francisco concert debut at the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel May 10.

The Tootsie star steps the previously announced Stephanie J. Block; the fellow 2019 Tony winner had to postpone due to an unforeseen conflict. Tickets purchased for Block's show will be honored at Fontana’s concert.

Prior to playing Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, Fontana earned a Tony nomination for playing Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. On television, he starred as Greg in Rachel Bloom’s musical comedy series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Other stage credits include Hello, Dolly! opposite Bernadette Peters, Act One, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sons of the Prophet. He can also be heard as Hans in Disney's animated blockbuster Frozen.

READ: How Santino Fontana Landed the Role of Frozen’s Hans

Share

