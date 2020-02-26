Santino Fontana to Make San Francisco Concert Debut

Tony winner Santino Fontana will make his San Francisco concert debut at the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel May 10.
The Tootsie star steps the previously announced Stephanie J. Block; the fellow 2019 Tony winner had to postpone due to an unforeseen conflict. Tickets purchased for Block's show will be honored at Fontana’s concert.
Prior to playing Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, Fontana earned a Tony nomination for playing Topher in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. On television, he starred as Greg in Rachel Bloom’s musical comedy series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Other stage credits include Hello, Dolly! opposite Bernadette Peters, Act One, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sons of the Prophet. He can also be heard as Hans in Disney's animated blockbuster Frozen.
READ: How Santino Fontana Landed the Role of Frozen’s Hans
Production Photos: Tootsie on Broadway
Fontana has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.