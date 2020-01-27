Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Join London Cast of Waitress January 27

The actors reprise their performances as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter in the musical.

Waitress composer Sara Bareilles makes her West End debut as Jenna in the London production of her hit musical January 27—the same day Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon) joins the cast as Dr. Pomatter.

The pair, who also co-starred in the Broadway production of Waitress last January, are playing a six-week limited run at the Adelphi Theatre. London's most recent Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, Lucie Jones and David Hunter, will return to their respective roles March 9.

The London company also features Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Joel Montague as Ogie, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, Andrew Boyer as Old Joe, Richard Taylor Woods as Cal, and Rosemary Nkrumah as Nurse Norma.

The ensemble includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Piers Bate, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Joel Montague, Olivia Moore, Ben Morris, Nathaniel Morrison, Laura Selwood, Matthew Rowland, Sarah O’Connor, Leanne Pinder, and Mark Willshire.

Based on the 2007 movie by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a score by Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The musical ended its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson January 5, with a new North American tour set to begin in November in Vancouver, Canada. Waitress will continue in the West End through July 4 before embarking on a U.K. tour.

