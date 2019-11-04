Sara Bareilles to Join Waitress in the West End Opposite Gavin Creel

By Dan Meyer
Nov 04, 2019
The stars will reprise their performances as Jenna and Dr. Pommater in the musical.
Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel Marc J. Franklin

Waitress composer Sara Bareilles will make her West End debut as Jenna in the London bow of her musical. Joining her will be Tony and Olivier winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, The Book of Mormon) as Dr. Pomatter. The pair begin performances January 27, 2020, for a six-week limited run at the Adelphi Theatre, where Waitress has played since this spring. The two co-starred in the Broadway production earlier this year.

Bareilles, who has frequently taken center stage in the musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in multiple engagements, announced that she was crossing the pond on Twitter. Watch below.

London's current Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, Lucie Jones and David Hunter, will return to their respective roles March 9, 2020.

Based on the 2007 movie by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a score by Bareilles, a book by Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

The musical will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson January 5, 2020, with a new North American tour set to begin November 12 in Vancouver, Canada.

The singer-songwriter makes her Broadway acting debut March 31 alongside new cast members Chris Diamantopoulos and Will Swenson.

7 PHOTOS
Will Swenson Marc J. Franklin
Chris Diamantopoulos Marc J. Franklin
Sara Bareilles Marc J. Franklin
Sara Bareilles Marc J. Franklin
Will Swenson Marc J. Franklin
Sara Bareilles Marc J. Franklin
Cast Marc J. Franklin
