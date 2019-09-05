Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma Join Cast of Broadway’s Beautiful—The Carole King Musical September 5

The hit musical continues through October 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma step into the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin in the Broadway production of Beautiful–The Carole King Musical beginning September 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Evan Todd played his final performance as Goffin August 28, and three-time Grammy nominee Vanessa Carlton played her final performance as King September 1. Bockel and Jeacoma will continue in the Tony-nominated musical through its final performance October 27. (Slava’s Snowshow will follow Beautiful into the Sondheim.)

Bockel, a veteran of both the Broadway and national touring companies of Beautiful, and Jeacoma, who is making his Broadway debut, join a cast that includes Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, and Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful has songs written by the writing teams of Gerry Goffin-Carole King and Barry Mann-Cynthia Weil.

Songs featured in the musical include “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” The original Broadway cast recording, available on Ghostlight Records, was the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

The creative team of Beautiful also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Alejo Vietti, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Brian Ronan, wig and hair designer Charles G. LaPointe, orchestrator and musical arranger Steve Sidwell, music supervisor Jason Howland, and music coordinator John Miller. Casting is by Stephen Kopel C.S.A.



(Updated September 5, 2019)