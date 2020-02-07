Sarah Einspanier's House Plant Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Feb 07, 2020
 
Molly Bernard, Ugo Chukwu, Deepali Gupta, and Emma Ramos star in the NYTW Next Door production at the Fourth Street Theatre.
Molly Bernard and Ugo Chukwu in Sarah Einspanier's House Plant Elke Young

Sarah Einspanier's House Plant officially opens February 7 as at New York Theatre Workshop's 4th Street Theatre as part of the Next Door programming. The new play, directed by Jaki Bradley, looks at what it means to make do, make rent, and make “art.”

In House Plant, which began performances February 5, two rivals turned roommates unearth common ground in rejection, rootlessness, and retreat.

The cast is made up of Younger's Molly Bernard, Ugo Chukwu (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Deepali Gupta (I Love You Stranger), and Emma Ramos (New Amsterdam).

Presented by Constitution producer Madeleine Foster Bersin, House Plant features composition by Gupta (Cute Activist), scenic design by Meredith Ries (Love in Hate Nation), costume design by Haydee Zelideth (Monsoon Season), lighting design by Cha See (one in two), and sound design by Johnny Gasper (Bonnie’s Last Flight). Aoife Hough (Adrienne Truscott’s (Still) Asking For It) serves as production stage manager.

Deepali Gupta in House Plant Elke Young
Ugo Chukwu and Emma Ramos in House Plant Elke Young
Molly Bernard and Ugo Chukwu in House Plant Elke Young
Deepali Gupta, Molly Bernard, Ugo Chukwu, and Emma Ramos in House Plant Elke Young
Molly Bernard and Ugo Chukwu in House Plant Elke Young
