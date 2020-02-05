Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star in Plaza Suite, Beginning February 5 in Boston

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star in Plaza Suite, Beginning February 5 in Boston
By Dan Meyer
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to Plaza Suite
 
The pre-Broadway engagement of Neil Simon’s play runs at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.
New_York_City_Ballet_Fashion_Gala_2017_12_HR.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Sarah Jessica Parker and Tony winner Matthew Broderick star in the pre-Broadway engagement of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, beginning performances February 5 at Boston’s Colonial Emerson Theatre.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Inheritance), the play follows three couples (all played by Parker and Broderick) taking up a suite in the famed New York City hotel. Joining the duo on stage are Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand.

The staging will then move to the Great White Way, beginning performances at the Hudson Theatre March 13 ahead of an April 13 opening. The production marks the onstage reunion of the husband-and-wife stars, who appeared on Broadway together in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The creative team for Plaza Suite includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, and sound designer Scott Lehrer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan. In addition, Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman has penned original music for the revival.

Check Out Photos From the First Rehearsal of Plaza Suite on Broadway

Check Out Photos From the First Rehearsal of Plaza Suite on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
John Lee Beatty in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
John Lee Beatty in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Molly Ranson in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Molly Ranson in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Erin Dilly, Laurie Veldheer, and John Benjamin Hickey in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Jane Greenwood in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Danny Bolero in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Danny Bolero in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Michael McGrath in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Marc Shaiman with John Benjamin Hickey, Matthew Broderick, and Sarah Jessica Parker in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Eric Wiegand in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Eric Wiegand in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
John Benjamin Hickey in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
John Benjamin Hickey in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!