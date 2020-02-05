Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Star in Plaza Suite, Beginning February 5 in Boston

The pre-Broadway engagement of Neil Simon’s play runs at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Tony winner Matthew Broderick star in the pre-Broadway engagement of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, beginning performances February 5 at Boston’s Colonial Emerson Theatre.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Inheritance), the play follows three couples (all played by Parker and Broderick) taking up a suite in the famed New York City hotel. Joining the duo on stage are Danny Bolero, Molly Ranson, and Eric Wiegand.

The staging will then move to the Great White Way, beginning performances at the Hudson Theatre March 13 ahead of an April 13 opening. The production marks the onstage reunion of the husband-and-wife stars, who appeared on Broadway together in the 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The creative team for Plaza Suite includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, and sound designer Scott Lehrer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan. In addition, Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman has penned original music for the revival.

