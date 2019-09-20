Sarna Lapine to Direct Kate Hamill’s Dracula at CSC Off-Broadway

Tristan Bernays has also replaced Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm as the adapter of Frankenstein, which will run in repertory with Dracula.

Classic Stage Company has announced that Sunday in the Park With George director Sarna Lapine will helm Kate Hamill's adaptation of Dracula Off-Broadway, and Tristan Bernays has replaced Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm as the adapter of Frankenstein. As previously reported, the two Gothic horror plays—based on novels by Bram Stoker and Mary Shelley—will run in repertory at the Off-Broadway theatre January through March 2020.

Chisholm, originally commissioned to adapt Frankenstein, has stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Playwright and actor Hamill, whose adaptation of Little Women was recently seen Off-Broadway, will adapt Stoker's Dracula, which will begin January 14, 2020, and continue through March 15. Hamill will also appear in the production as Renfield.

Bernays’ adaptation of Shelley's Frankenstein will begin January 30 and continue through March 15. Additional casting for both productions will be announced at a later date.

Bernays’ works include Old Fools, the musical Teddy, the history play Boudica, and The Bread & The Beer.

CSC's 2019–2020 season will kick off in the fall with William Shakespeare’s Macbeth (October 10-December 15) and round out next spring with the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical Assassins. Both productions will be helmed by Tony-winning CSC Artistic Director Doyle. For additional information, visit ClassicStage.org.