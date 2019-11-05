Sasha Allen and Ana Villafañe Join Manhattan Theatre Club Benefit

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 05, 2019
 
The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera stars Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis will also reunite at the November 11 event.
For_Colored_Girls_Public_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Sasha Allen Marc J. Franklin

Broadway and The Voice alum Sasha Allen—currently appearing Off-Broadway in The Public Theater's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf—and On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe have joined the lineup for Manhattan Theatre Club's Fall Benefit.

As previously announced, the November 11 event will also feature Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who appeared on stage together in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera.

Viva Broadway: El Conjunto_2019_X_HR
Ana Villafañe Jennifer Broski

Also tapped for the evening at 583 Park Avenue are Tony nominees Melissa Errico, Tony Yazbeck, and current Hadestown star Patrick Page.

Proceeds from the event will go towards MTC’s various initiatives, including its Artistic Development and Education programs.

Serving as co-chairs are Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin, and Susan winter. Richard Matlby Jr. will direct the performance, with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb.

For tickets and more information, visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2018 Fall Benefit honors Bernadette Peters

Photos: Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2018 Fall Benefit honors Bernadette Peters

39 PHOTOS
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Barry Grove, Bernadette Peters, and Lynne Meadow Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Lisa Towbin, Jean Scannell, Susan Winter, and Sue Slager Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Barry Grove, Lisa Towbin, Susan Winter, Bernadette Peters, Sue Slager, Lynne Meadow, and Jean Scannell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters and Donna Murphy Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Gavin Creel, Bernadette Peters, Jennifer Simard, and Kate Baldwin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters and Danny Burstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters and Danny Burstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
MTC_Fall_Benefit_Red_Carpet_2018_HR
Bernadette Peters and Thomas F. Secunda Joseph Marzullo/WENN
