Sasha Allen and Ana Villafañe Join Manhattan Theatre Club Benefit

The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera stars Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis will also reunite at the November 11 event.

Broadway and The Voice alum Sasha Allen—currently appearing Off-Broadway in The Public Theater's for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf—and On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe have joined the lineup for Manhattan Theatre Club's Fall Benefit.

As previously announced, the November 11 event will also feature Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who appeared on stage together in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera.

Also tapped for the evening at 583 Park Avenue are Tony nominees Melissa Errico, Tony Yazbeck, and current Hadestown star Patrick Page.

Proceeds from the event will go towards MTC’s various initiatives, including its Artistic Development and Education programs.

Serving as co-chairs are Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin, and Susan winter. Richard Matlby Jr. will direct the performance, with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb.

For tickets and more information, visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

